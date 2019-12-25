Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

Shares of AMEH stock opened at $19.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.03, a PEG ratio of 9.36 and a beta of -0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.67. Apollo Medical has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $156.06 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Medical will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied acquired 2,500 shares of Apollo Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $45,675.00. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Sim bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $75,250.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 295,459 shares of company stock worth $5,277,628. Company insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 1,518.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 238.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 9,719 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 52.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.