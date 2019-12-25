AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) Stock Rating Lowered by B. Riley

B. Riley downgraded shares of AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $27.10 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $30.00.

WAAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AquaVenture from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of AquaVenture from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $27.10 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AquaVenture from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of AquaVenture from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of AquaVenture to a hold rating and set a $27.10 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.06.

WAAS opened at $27.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.66 million, a P/E ratio of -34.85 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.41. AquaVenture has a 12-month low of $16.08 and a 12-month high of $27.78.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $52.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.13 million. AquaVenture had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. AquaVenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AquaVenture will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AquaVenture by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AquaVenture by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of AquaVenture by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of AquaVenture by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of AquaVenture by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

About AquaVenture

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination, wastewater treatment, and water reuse solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial, property developer, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use (POU) filtered water systems and related services to approximately 50,000 institutional and commercial customers.

