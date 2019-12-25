Aragon Trading 0.2% Higher This Week (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 25th. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $13.36 million and $13,877.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aragon has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Aragon token can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00005914 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, GOPAX, AirSwap and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Aragon

Aragon launched on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,199,262 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject. The official website for Aragon is aragon.one. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.one.

Aragon Token Trading

Aragon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Upbit, Liqui, HitBTC, Bitfinex, AirSwap, GOPAX and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

