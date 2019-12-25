Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) Receives $3.00 Average PT from Analysts

Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABUS. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Chardan Capital downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners cut Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $2.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 10.70 and a quick ratio of 10.70. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $156.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.67.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 298.87% and a negative net margin of 2,416.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 30,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 8,797 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 710.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 34,005 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 65.2% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 27.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares during the last quarter. 33.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

