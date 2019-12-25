ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.40

ARC Resources Ltd (TSE:ARX)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.40 and traded as high as $8.20. ARC Resources shares last traded at $8.18, with a volume of 1,569,336 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ARX shares. CIBC lowered their price target on ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$8.25 price objective on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of ARC Resources from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.61.

The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.42.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$276.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$286.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ARC Resources Ltd will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dec 19 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

ARC Resources Company Profile (TSE:ARX)

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

