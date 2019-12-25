ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

ARCB has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ArcBest from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ArcBest from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of ArcBest from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 price target on shares of ArcBest and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.13.

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $27.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $692.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.94. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $24.68 and a 1 year high of $41.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.15. ArcBest had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $787.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 8.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 17.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 302,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,510,000 after acquiring an additional 44,836 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in ArcBest by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in ArcBest by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 30,018 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in ArcBest by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 45,517 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ArcBest in the second quarter worth about $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

