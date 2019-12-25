Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of Arch Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:ARTH) were down 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.23, approximately 210,343 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 283,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

ARTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Arch Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Arch Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.17.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.25.

About Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH)

Arch Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops products based on its technology to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care. Its primary product candidate is AC5 Devices, a product containing synthetic biocompatible peptides that comprise naturally occurring amino acids to achieve hemostasis in skin wounds and in minimally invasive and open surgical procedures.

