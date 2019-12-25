Arix Bioscience (LON:ARIX) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Arix Bioscience PLC (LON:ARIX)’s stock price was up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 106.85 ($1.41) and last traded at GBX 106.50 ($1.40), approximately 19,715 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 65,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 106 ($1.39).

Separately, Shore Capital began coverage on shares of Arix Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $144.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 111 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 119.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 25.63 and a current ratio of 25.74.

About Arix Bioscience (LON:ARIX)

Arix Bioscience plc, formerly known as Perceptive Bioscience Investments Limited, is a venture capital firm specializing in seed, preclinical and clinical stage assets, startup, early stage, mid venture, late stage, growth capital investments as well as private and public equity. The firm seeks to invest in biotech companies, medical innovation comprising healthcare and life sciences.

