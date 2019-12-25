ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Trading 1.4% Higher

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)’s stock price traded up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.74 and last traded at $51.68, 2,858 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 291,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.96.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.73 and a 200 day moving average of $45.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,824,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,522,000 after buying an additional 434,657 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,210,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,090,000 after acquiring an additional 61,054 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 485,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,292,000 after acquiring an additional 37,674 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 398,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,084,000 after acquiring an additional 9,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 387,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,582,000 after acquiring an additional 59,193 shares during the period.

