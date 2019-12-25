Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Ashland Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ashland Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashland Global from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.67.

ASH stock opened at $76.55 on Tuesday. Ashland Global has a 1-year low of $64.93 and a 1-year high of $81.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.53 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 20.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ashland Global will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

In other news, insider William J. Heitman sold 509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $40,205.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,860.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Ganz sold 1,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $106,715.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,894.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,982 shares of company stock valued at $314,538. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASH. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 213.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. BB&T Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 30,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Ashland Global during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Ashland Global during the third quarter worth $38,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

