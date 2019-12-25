ATN Price Hits $0.0074 on Top Exchanges (ATN)

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. ATN has a total market cap of $622,256.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ATN has traded 35.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ATN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges including Allcoin, RightBTC, BigONE and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013881 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00181791 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.60 or 0.01181945 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000614 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024911 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00118729 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ATN Token Profile

ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ATN’s official website is atn.io. ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io.

ATN Token Trading

ATN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, BigONE, Allcoin and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATN using one of the exchanges listed above.

