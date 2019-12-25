aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.28

aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.28 and traded as high as $4.27. aTyr Pharma shares last traded at $4.12, with a volume of 909 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LIFE shares. Citigroup set a $4.00 target price on aTyr Pharma and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. aTyr Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.52.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that aTyr Pharma Inc will post -6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in aTyr Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,845,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305,314 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 56.36% of aTyr Pharma worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIFE)

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923 candidate, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treating patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease ILD.

