Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ AUBN opened at $53.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $185.44 million, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.34. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $27.94 and a 52-week high of $53.90.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 10.20%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 522.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Auburn National Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Auburn National Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Castine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Auburn National Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Auburn National Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; residential mortgage lending services; and other financial services.

