BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Receives $37.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on BankUnited in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BankUnited from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

In other BankUnited news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 20,731 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $728,901.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,093.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 76,466 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $2,779,539.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,749 shares in the company, valued at $12,931,476.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

BKU traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.83. 275,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,832. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. BankUnited has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $37.60.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. BankUnited had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $223.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BankUnited will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

