Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.80

Baytex Energy Corp (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.80 and traded as low as $1.70. Baytex Energy shares last traded at $1.86, with a volume of 4,366,245 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$2.00 price objective on Baytex Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. CIBC reduced their price target on Baytex Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Baytex Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, CSFB decreased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$424.60 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy Corp will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Baytex Energy Company Profile (TSE:BTE)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

See Also: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.