Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) Director Sells $153,994.50 in Stock

Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) Director Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 16,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $153,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Benefit Street Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 11th, Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 365,041 shares of Berry Petroleum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $3,091,897.27.

On Thursday, November 14th, Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 1,100,000 shares of Berry Petroleum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $12,430,000.00.

NASDAQ:BRY opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.85 million, a PE ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day moving average is $9.52. Berry Petroleum Company LLC has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $13.29.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Berry Petroleum had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $194.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.70 million. Research analysts predict that Berry Petroleum Company LLC will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Berry Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

A number of analysts recently commented on BRY shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Berry Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Berry Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Berry Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. KeyCorp cut Berry Petroleum from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Berry Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Berry Petroleum by 496.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,122 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Berry Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Berry Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Berry Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Petroleum

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

