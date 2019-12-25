BidaskClub Downgrades Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut Cheesecake Factory from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.85.

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $39.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.04. Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $51.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.66.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $586.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.76 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

In other news, Director Edie A. Ames bought 760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,870.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,680. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President David M. Gordon sold 3,700 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $159,026.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 25,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,571.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 327.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 349,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,272,000 after buying an additional 267,629 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 3,762.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 246,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,286,000 after acquiring an additional 240,390 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 704.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 271,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,884,000 after acquiring an additional 238,057 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,976,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,043,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,478,000 after acquiring an additional 179,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

