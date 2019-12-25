BidaskClub Downgrades Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RUTH. Stephens set a $24.00 price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ruth’s Hospitality Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

NASDAQ RUTH opened at $22.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $27.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.57. The firm has a market cap of $653.15 million, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.63.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $103.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.19 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 7,659 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 13.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter worth $587,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 16.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 254,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 36,607 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

