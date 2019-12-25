BidaskClub Lowers Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SCVL. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.00.

NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $37.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.76. Shoe Carnival has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $41.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.79.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $274.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shoe Carnival will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCVL. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shoe Carnival in the second quarter valued at $8,155,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 978.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 225,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 204,856 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,640,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 463.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 143,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 889,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,553,000 after purchasing an additional 120,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

