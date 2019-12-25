BidaskClub Upgrades Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GTLS. ValuEngine raised shares of Chart Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.13.

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $66.82 on Tuesday. Chart Industries has a one year low of $52.32 and a one year high of $95.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.27 and its 200 day moving average is $64.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.22.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $357.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.53 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Chart Industries by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

