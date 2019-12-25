Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $332.94

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $332.94 and traded as high as $372.50. Bio-Rad Laboratories shares last traded at $371.00, with a volume of 9,201 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.75.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $362.33 and a 200-day moving average of $334.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 63.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $560.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.40 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James R. Stark sold 848 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.45, for a total value of $298,029.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,061,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile (NYSE:BIO)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.