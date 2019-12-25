Bitcoin Interest (BCI) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $219.00

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 25th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded 20.7% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Interest has a total market cap of $608,459.00 and $219.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0332 or 0.00000458 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, Bitfinex, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00381695 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00071069 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00092752 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002462 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000698 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest (CRYPTO:BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

Bitcoin Interest can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, Bitfinex and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

