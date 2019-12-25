BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

BJ has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJs Wholesale Club from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BJs Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.36.

BJs Wholesale Club stock opened at $22.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.32. BJs Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $29.41.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 137.06% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BJs Wholesale Club will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,080.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $1,779,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 294,417 shares of company stock valued at $7,581,891. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BJ. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,291,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 2,391.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,169,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,816 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,367,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 161.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,135,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,470 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 17.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,142,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,604 shares during the period.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

