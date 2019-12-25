BlackBerry Ltd (TSE:BB) Director Barbara Gayle Stymiest Sells 10,000 Shares

BlackBerry Ltd (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) Director Barbara Gayle Stymiest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.48, for a total value of C$84,800.00.

BB stock opened at C$8.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.60. BlackBerry Ltd has a twelve month low of C$6.48 and a twelve month high of C$13.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.14.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$344.99 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that BlackBerry Ltd will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BB. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Monday. Pi Financial raised their price target on BlackBerry from C$7.60 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

BlackBerry Limited operates as an enterprise software and services company focused on securing and managing endpoints in the Internet of Things. It offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure and networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution, as well as Communications Platform as a Service.

