BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.94

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.94 and traded as high as $14.25. BlackRock TCP Capital shares last traded at $14.14, with a volume of 20,830 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $830.42 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average of $13.93. The company has a quick ratio of 21.24, a current ratio of 21.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $51.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.37 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 490,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 20,120 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 38.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 16.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 60,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 8,425 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 639,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,109,000 after buying an additional 48,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 6,339.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,548,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,984,000 after buying an additional 1,524,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.32% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

