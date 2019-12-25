BlockStamp (BST) Market Capitalization Hits $2.55 Million

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. One BlockStamp coin can now be bought for about $0.0974 or 0.00001346 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, STEX and TOKOK. BlockStamp has a total market capitalization of $2.55 million and approximately $1,211.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BlockStamp has traded up 6.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00031000 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000775 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003954 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000979 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000189 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlockStamp Profile

BlockStamp is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 33,693,627 coins and its circulating supply is 26,150,661 coins. BlockStamp’s official message board is medium.com/blockstamp. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlockStamp’s official website is blockstamp.info.

Buying and Selling BlockStamp

BlockStamp can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, TOKOK and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockStamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlockStamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

