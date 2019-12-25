Bonavista Energy (TSE:BNP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.52

Shares of Bonavista Energy Corp (TSE:BNP) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.52 and traded as high as $0.55. Bonavista Energy shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 250,341 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a C$0.50 price target on shares of Bonavista Energy and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Bonavista Energy from C$0.50 to C$0.60 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of C$0.88.

The firm has a market cap of $149.27 million and a P/E ratio of -0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.97, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.52.

Bonavista Energy (TSE:BNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$69.54 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bonavista Energy Corp will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bonavista Energy news, insider Sime Armoyan purchased 298,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$134,325.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 40,334,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$18,150,345.

Bonavista Energy Company Profile (TSE:BNP)

Bonavista Energy Corporation acquires, develops, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and assets in Western Canada. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

