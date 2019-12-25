BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of BorgWarner from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $41.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.36.

Shares of BWA opened at $43.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.20. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $30.71 and a 52 week high of $46.60.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in BorgWarner by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 110,976 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 12,990 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 350,278 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

