Britvic (LON:BVIC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $928.21

Shares of Britvic Plc (LON:BVIC) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $928.21 and traded as low as $892.00. Britvic shares last traded at $904.00, with a volume of 442,066 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Britvic from GBX 1,010 ($13.29) to GBX 1,030 ($13.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. HSBC boosted their price target on Britvic from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 960 ($12.63) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup raised Britvic to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 1,070 ($14.08) in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Britvic to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 985 ($12.96) to GBX 1,065 ($14.01) in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,001.07 ($13.17).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 944.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 928.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 21.70 ($0.29) per share. This is an increase from Britvic’s previous dividend of $8.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.99%.

In other news, insider Matt Barwell sold 15,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 968 ($12.73), for a total value of £152,818.16 ($201,023.63). Insiders acquired 52 shares of company stock valued at $49,823 over the last quarter.

About Britvic (LON:BVIC)

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

