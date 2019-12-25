Brokerages Anticipate American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) to Announce -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) will post ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Renal Associates’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.04). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that American Renal Associates will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.28). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Renal Associates.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $211.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.06 million. American Renal Associates had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 23.16%.

ARA has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered American Renal Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on American Renal Associates from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in American Renal Associates by 68.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of American Renal Associates by 2.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 175,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of American Renal Associates by 7.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Renal Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of American Renal Associates by 347.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares during the period. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARA stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. American Renal Associates has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $14.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $315.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 2.14.

About American Renal Associates

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

