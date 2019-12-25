Brokerages Anticipate Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Will Post Earnings of $7.94 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $7.94 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Seven analysts have provided estimates for Biogen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $6.47 and the highest is $9.32. Biogen posted earnings per share of $6.99 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Biogen will report full-year earnings of $33.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.92 to $34.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $32.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.27 to $42.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.27 by $0.90. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 37.91%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BIIB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $256.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.40.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total value of $308,429.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Auxier Asset Management grew its position in shares of Biogen by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 27,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 756,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,036,000 after purchasing an additional 109,336 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Biogen by 12.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 9,094 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Biogen by 64.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIIB traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $304.07. The company had a trading volume of 433,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,975. The stock has a market cap of $54.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.22. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $215.77 and a fifty-two week high of $344.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Biogen announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Saturday, December 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biotechnology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

