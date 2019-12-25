Brokerages Anticipate Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) to Announce $0.16 EPS

Shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $19.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.16 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Culp an industry rank of 99 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CULP. Raymond James cut their target price on Culp from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Culp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of Culp by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 6,122 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Culp during the third quarter worth $171,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Culp by 88.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 6,478 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Culp by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,387 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Culp by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,722 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CULP remained flat at $$14.45 during trading hours on Friday. 4,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,006. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.30. The firm has a market cap of $179.35 million, a P/E ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Culp has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $21.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This is a boost from Culp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Culp’s payout ratio is currently 97.56%.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

