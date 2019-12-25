Brokerages Anticipate Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) to Post $1.89 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Estee Lauder Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.84. Estee Lauder Companies reported earnings of $1.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies will report full-year earnings of $5.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $6.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Estee Lauder Companies.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

EL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 target price (down from $216.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones cut Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Estee Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.05.

EL stock opened at $205.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.75. Estee Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $121.47 and a 52 week high of $207.98. The company has a market cap of $74.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Estee Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total transaction of $702,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 15,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total value of $2,830,151.10. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,240 shares of company stock worth $8,621,216. 14.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

