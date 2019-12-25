Brokerages Anticipate Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) to Post $0.63 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) will announce $0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.61. Triumph Bancorp reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $72.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TBK. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Triumph Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. BidaskClub cut Triumph Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

TBK stock opened at $38.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.98 and a 200-day moving average of $31.77. Triumph Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.21 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $962.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $214,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Rafferty purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $48,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 647,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,797,000 after purchasing an additional 313,783 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 699.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 99,990 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $2,584,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 20.2% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 484,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,079,000 after buying an additional 81,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,733,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,453,000 after buying an additional 72,774 shares during the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

