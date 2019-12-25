Brokerages Anticipate Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) will report $1.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings. Waste Connections reported sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full-year sales of $5.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.36 billion to $5.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $5.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Waste Connections from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 price target on Waste Connections and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Macquarie began coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.52.

Shares of WCN opened at $90.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.09. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of $70.28 and a 1-year high of $97.93. The stock has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.37%.

In other news, VP David Eddie sold 934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $84,573.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,714,632.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Waste Connections by 95.0% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 43,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 21,299 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 363.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,866,000 after buying an additional 92,617 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Waste Connections by 2.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 143,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,207,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Saya Management LP lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Saya Management LP now owns 142,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,133,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 276.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 106,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,779,000 after buying an additional 78,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

