Brokerages Expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to Announce $4.05 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) will announce earnings of $4.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.17. Jazz Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $3.64 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $15.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.66 to $16.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $17.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.57 to $19.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.91. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 29.61%. The company had revenue of $537.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on JAZZ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.71.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,855 shares in the company, valued at $40,541,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Patricia Carr sold 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.93, for a total value of $260,478.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,749 shares of company stock worth $3,224,444 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 220 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAZZ traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.73. The stock had a trading volume of 102,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,027. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $116.52 and a 1 year high of $154.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.35 and its 200 day moving average is $134.54.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

