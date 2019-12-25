Brokerages Expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to Announce $4.05 EPS

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2019 // Comments off

Equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) will announce earnings of $4.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.17. Jazz Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $3.64 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $15.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.66 to $16.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $17.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.57 to $19.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.91. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 29.61%. The company had revenue of $537.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on JAZZ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.71.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,855 shares in the company, valued at $40,541,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Patricia Carr sold 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.93, for a total value of $260,478.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,749 shares of company stock worth $3,224,444 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 220 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAZZ traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.73. The stock had a trading volume of 102,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,027. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $116.52 and a 1 year high of $154.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.35 and its 200 day moving average is $134.54.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.