Brokerages Expect Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) to Post $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) to report $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.29. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 39%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $473.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.65 million.

Several research analysts have commented on SQM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 453.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 70.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQM opened at $27.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.76. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 52-week low of $22.71 and a 52-week high of $45.38.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

