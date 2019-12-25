Brokerages Set $11.13 Price Target for Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI)

Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) has received an average broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $11.13 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.23) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Chembio Diagnostics an industry rank of 98 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ CEMI opened at $5.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $7.90.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $9.72 million during the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 36.80% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chembio Diagnostics will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Gary Potthoff purchased 10,000 shares of Chembio Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.44 per share, for a total transaction of $44,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,772 shares in the company, valued at $167,707.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEMI. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 4.1% in the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 521,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 20,621 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 329,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 19,152 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 303,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 263,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 100,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 288.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 190,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 141,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

