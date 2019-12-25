Brokerages Set $32.00 Price Target for RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO)

Shares of RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating. RGC Resources’ rating score has improved by 50% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $32.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.32 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned RGC Resources an industry rank of 52 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

RGCO stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.82. 12,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.45 million, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.64. RGC Resources has a 52-week low of $25.63 and a 52-week high of $31.00.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). RGC Resources had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that RGC Resources will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in RGC Resources by 231.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 914 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of RGC Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RGC Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in RGC Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in RGC Resources by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,885 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,141 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations.

