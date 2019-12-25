Brokerages Set Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) PT at $175.00

Shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $175.00.

CASY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $166.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $192.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

NASDAQ:CASY traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.49. The stock had a trading volume of 120,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,741. Casey’s General Stores has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $179.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.52.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.06. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 23.23%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 119.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 41.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 8.6% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

