Brokerages Set CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Target Price at $31.25

Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.25.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CEVA. ValuEngine cut CEVA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

CEVA stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.62. The company had a trading volume of 36,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,553. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $607.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.09, a PEG ratio of 136.70 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.68 and a 200-day moving average of $27.74. CEVA has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $33.16.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. CEVA had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CEVA will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEVA. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in CEVA by 976.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in CEVA by 324.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CEVA by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC boosted its stake in CEVA by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in CEVA in the third quarter valued at $185,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

