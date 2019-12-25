Brokerages Set Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) PT at $19.00

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 8.0% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,395 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 12.3% in the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 15,577 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 16.2% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 5.2% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 65,049 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 59.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BVN opened at $14.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63 and a beta of 0.45. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA had a positive return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $230.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were given a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

About Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

