Brokerages Set Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) PT at $46.75

Shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.75.

DKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 187.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 415,659 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $16,963,000 after buying an additional 270,899 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 73.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,499 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after acquiring an additional 77,566 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 104.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 156,155 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 79,700 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,823,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,712,000. 80.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DKS traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.47. 718,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,842,071. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $29.98 and a 52 week high of $48.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.62.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.95%.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

