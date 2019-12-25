Brokerages Set Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) Price Target at $6.61

Shares of Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.61.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FIT shares. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Fitbit in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Fitbit from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.30 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.75 to $7.35 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fitbit in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

FIT stock opened at $6.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.70. Fitbit has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.75.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $347.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.33 million. Fitbit had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 12.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fitbit will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Park sold 75,775 shares of Fitbit stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $508,450.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 527,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,536,284.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Fitbit by 1,110.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Fitbit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fitbit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Fitbit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Fitbit by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

