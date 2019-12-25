Brokerages Set Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Price Target at $19.36

Shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.36.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank cut Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Telenor ASA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays lowered Telenor ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded Telenor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

Shares of TELNY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.93. 58,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.98 and its 200 day moving average is $19.87. Telenor ASA has a 1-year low of $17.31 and a 1-year high of $22.27. The stock has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.34.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 18.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Telenor ASA will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.