Brokerages Set Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) Target Price at $206.70

Shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $206.70.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WLTW. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $201.99 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson has a fifty-two week low of $144.13 and a fifty-two week high of $206.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.91.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.01. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Willis Towers Watson’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

In related news, insider Joseph Gunn sold 2,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.07, for a total transaction of $508,598.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,386,621.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 36,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $7,055,135.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,930,715.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,461 shares of company stock valued at $8,160,220. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 217.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 246,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,634,000 after buying an additional 169,072 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 1,742.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 273,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,724,000 after acquiring an additional 258,391 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,120,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 94,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,218,000 after acquiring an additional 28,928 shares during the period. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the 3rd quarter worth about $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

