Brompton Oil Split Cl A (TSE:OSP) Trading 2.4% Higher

Brompton Oil Split Cl A (TSE:OSP)’s share price was up 2.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.27 and last traded at C$1.27, approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.24.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.53.

About Brompton Oil Split Cl A (TSE:OSP)

Brompton Oil Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of North America. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of large-cap companies having market capitalization of atleast $2 billion. The fund invests in stocks of companies which are a constituent of the S&P 500 Index and S&P/TSX Composite Index.

