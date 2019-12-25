BRP (TSE:DOO) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $61.81

BRP Inc (TSE:DOO)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.81 and traded as low as $60.00. BRP shares last traded at $60.55, with a volume of 90,942 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DOO shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BRP from C$71.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$56.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on BRP from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on BRP from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. BRP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$67.29.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$61.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$51.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported C$1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.52 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that BRP Inc will post 4.4000002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 11.41%.

BRP Company Profile (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

