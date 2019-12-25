Burst (BURST) Price Hits $0.0040 on Exchanges

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. Over the last week, Burst has traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar. One Burst coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Coinroom, C-CEX and Livecoin. Burst has a total market capitalization of $8.38 million and $5,807.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Burst

Get Burst alerts:

Burst is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,075,918,938 coins. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net.

Buying and Selling Burst

Burst can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Coinroom, Livecoin, Bittrex, Upbit and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burst using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Burst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burst and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.