Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $74.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cadence is benefiting from robust adoption of its digital and signoff, custom and analog, IP solutions. Traction witnessed by new products, which include Protium X1, Spectre X, Smart JasperGold and Tensilica Vision Q7, holds promise. Sturdy pipeline of Cadence’s innovative cloud-ready solutions bodes well. Also, collaboration with Azure, AWS and Google Cloud platform is a positive. Moreover, increasing investments on emerging trends like IoT, AR/VR and autonomous vehicle sub-systems present significant growth opportunity. Increasing deal wins from aerospace and defense sectors are noteworthy. Also, the stock has outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, reducing semiconductor budgets on EDA software, intense competition, currency exposure and high indebtedness are major headwinds.”

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CDNS. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.75.

CDNS opened at $69.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.16. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $40.44 and a fifty-two week high of $77.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $579.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.33 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 18.54%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,958,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 44,363 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $3,100,973.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 236,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,502,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,486 shares of company stock valued at $16,863,013 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 14.4% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 15,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 972,347 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,851,000 after buying an additional 126,272 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 341,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,210,000 after buying an additional 26,267 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 204.2% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 7,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 81,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 13,773 shares during the period. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

